The Surprising Outdoor Party Essential That Makes Cleanup A Breeze
For those with fully outfitted kitchens, owning a portable dishwasher may have never crossed your mind. If you've been eyeing a new outdoor kitchen gadget, this addition may be worth the buck. There are multiple varieties of portable dishwashers out there, available as both countertop and free-standing models. Depending on what you're looking for and the amount of space you have available, either could do the trick.
This kitchen appliance is also great for renters who otherwise have to settle for constant hand washing. Some varieties come with water tanks, while others will require a hookup. Additionally, standing portable washers are often equipped with wheels, making them easily moveable, avoiding infringing on that often limited counter space.
Considering a portable dishwasher for your outdoor entertaining comes with a few bonuses. Due to its portable nature, you can bring it along with you in a camper van or to a campsite with sink access, elevating your outdoor travels that much more. Countertop dishwashers generally are very compact, while freestanding portable washers can range from 16 to 24 inches wide. This gadget can ease stress and let you get back to worrying about what really matters (like determining what to bring to a barbeque to actually impress your friends).
If you've already got an outdoor kitchen build out, this easily moveable addition just makes sense. It would also nicely complement other commercial-to-at-home kitchen essentials (like a bus tub) to help with organizing dishes and getting them out of the way seamlessly. This basic yet efficient kitchen tool is designed to be lightweight yet sturdy, allowing a large quantity of dishes to be loaded in at once.
Keep outdoor cleanup centralized
Dishwashers save time and reduce water use, therefore saving you money. The great thing about portable dishwashers for your outdoor parties is that you can keep everything contained to one centralized space. Whereas normally, you'd be worried about people trekking in and out of the kitchen with dirty shoes and letting all kinds of critters inside, now you can keep everything and everyone in one place. Some washers come with built-in water tanks, but don't let this scare you away from the ones that need additional hookups.
These machines are built with ease in mind; all you need in order to effectively make the most use of them is an electrical outlet, a hose-to-faucet hookup, and a waste line. Break down is similarly simple: Just take apart all the materials and pack it back into storage before your next gathering. You may be wary of the cost, and if it is worth the quality. As it turns out, some of the leading brands in the industry, like GE and Whirlpool, also produce portable versions of installed machines.
It may also cross your mind that the sheer volume isn't worth the investment, as many portable dishwashers are much smaller than standard models. With a few tricks, you can avoid mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher to make the most of your limited space. Ensuring you've got one outfitted with wheels will help that much more with its versatility. It will take some time to determine which model is best for you, but rest assured that this tool could make your next outdoor party's cleanup a breeze.