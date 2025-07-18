How To Turn A Faux Kitchen Sink Drawer Into A Secret Cleaning Station

You can never have enough storage, especially when it comes to your kitchen. After all, every pan, appliance, and utensil needs to be cleaned at some point, which means you'll need a good array of cleaning supplies as well. If you're annoyed by the faux drawers serving no functionality in front of your sink, you'll be pleased to know you can turn that into a tip-out drawer — after all, insufficient storage is one of the worst kitchen designs to have.

This clever upgrade will provide you with some additional storage space, perfect for a secret cleaning station to incorporate the circle rule when cleaning your kitchen. Renovating this space to store useful cleaning tools such as sponges, gloves, and brushes is an easy way to declutter the sink area. You can take this idea a step further by reserving the space for emergency clean-up supplies such as baking soda and sanitation wipes.

How you use this additional storage depends on your needs and what works best in your kitchen. All it takes for this additional bit of handy storage is the aforementioned tip-drawer. Fortunately, this is a straightforward installation that does not require a professional.