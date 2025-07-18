How To Turn A Faux Kitchen Sink Drawer Into A Secret Cleaning Station
You can never have enough storage, especially when it comes to your kitchen. After all, every pan, appliance, and utensil needs to be cleaned at some point, which means you'll need a good array of cleaning supplies as well. If you're annoyed by the faux drawers serving no functionality in front of your sink, you'll be pleased to know you can turn that into a tip-out drawer — after all, insufficient storage is one of the worst kitchen designs to have.
This clever upgrade will provide you with some additional storage space, perfect for a secret cleaning station to incorporate the circle rule when cleaning your kitchen. Renovating this space to store useful cleaning tools such as sponges, gloves, and brushes is an easy way to declutter the sink area. You can take this idea a step further by reserving the space for emergency clean-up supplies such as baking soda and sanitation wipes.
How you use this additional storage depends on your needs and what works best in your kitchen. All it takes for this additional bit of handy storage is the aforementioned tip-drawer. Fortunately, this is a straightforward installation that does not require a professional.
How to add a tip-out drawer
Before you begin, it's vital to check that there is enough space between the sink basin and the area where the drawer will be installed. You'll need enough clearance to accommodate the hinges, such as Fenteer 1 Pair Soft Close Tip Out Tray Hinges, which are about 4 inches in length.
For this installation, you'll need a pencil, a screwdriver or drill, a pair of hinges, and a tray storage. After confirming that you have enough clearance, mark where the hinges will be attached on the back of the drawer. While you're underneath the sink, be sure to check for any clips or screws securing the drawer face so you can safely remove it without causing any damage. Carefully detach the drawer front from the sink cabinet, then align the hinges with your marks. Use your screwdriver or drill to secure the hinges in place. Then, connect the drawer front to the cabinet by attaching the hinges. And that's all you need to do to have a functional tip-out drawer.
For the final addition, take the tray you wish to install, such as your Rev-A-Shelf Tip-Out Plastic Sink Tray, and align it with your tip-out drawer. Finish by screwing the tray into the drawer and securing it in place. It's a simple upgrade that adds functionality to any kitchen space, whether it's to store baking soda and vinegar to quickly declog the sink or as a convenient spot to store tea.