Do Chives Regrow When You Cut Them?

Chives are small, narrow herbs that are related to vegetables like onions and garlic, though they're not to be confused with scallions or green onions. They have a similar bite to those other veggies, so chives are frequently used in cooking, sometimes as a garnish to enhance rich, salty dishes. Chives somewhat resemble tall grass, and the best part about growing this herb at home is that, as long as you cut it properly, it will grow back.

Chives are perennial herbs that are fairly easy to grow because they're not overly picky about their environment. But they spread seeds quickly and easily, so you should cut them back to avoid ending up with chives all over your garden. The first step is cutting them at the right time: roughly two months after you've planted the seeds, then as needed after that.