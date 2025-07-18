Don't Forget To Grab This Freebie From Publix For Your Little One's First Birthday

According to Publix's website, you'll need to make a custom birthday cake order. Specifically for a first birthday, list in the comments "Happy 1st Birthday" (don't forget to include the birthday boy or girl's name). You'll notice your order must be placed at least 24 hours in advance in the "design your own cake" portal. You begin with two product options, either a decorated sheet cake or a round cake. The customizations from this point are open-ended with the option to adjust cake flavor, filling, icing, trim style, trim color, decoration type, among many other elements. If these aren't quite enough for you, you can always add a bit more excitement yourself once you get your pre-ordered smash cake, utilizing our unique birthday cake decorating ideas.

After the order goes through, Publix will automatically include your free smash cake. Though it isn't explicitly stated that the cake will match your original order, this seems to be the common experience. As it turns out, free smash cakes are not an uncommon phenomenon, with similar freebie options for 1st birthdays at Walmart, Super Target, and other shops like Thrifty Foods and H-E-B. Many fast food chains offer special birthday freebies as well, not to mention the slew of coffee chains with birthday specials that make it so the special day begins with a caffeinated treat (although you're more likely to need one of those than your child). There are caveats, of course, most of which require membership to one of the chain's various rewards programs. Regardless, it seems there's more than one way to feel celebrated when it comes around you and your little one's birthdays.