Don't Forget To Grab This Freebie From Publix For Your Little One's First Birthday
If you've never heard of a smash cake, it may be that you don't have a child of your own yet. Though, if you are a proud parent and still feeling unfamiliar — trust us, this treat will absolutely make the difference amongst your child's birthday party guests, many of whom are likely hoping to have a slice of birthday cake themselves. The important distinction here is that smash cakes are separate from the main birthday cake — the latter designed to be shared. Instead, they're baked and decorated for the sole purpose of being, you guessed it, smashed.
In popular Southeastern grocery chain Publix's case, if you order a personalized 1st birthday cake, the store's bakery will throw in an extra smash cake for your child to enjoy all on their own, free of charge. These small cakes are a viable option for celebrating very early birthdays, when your child may be less able to resist the urge to destroy their treat out of excitement. This is where the smashing comes in — the smash cake is placed in front of the birthday boy or girl, while the cake designated for your guests to enjoy remains safely out of reach of their excited, little hands.
How to get your complimentary smash cake
According to Publix's website, you'll need to make a custom birthday cake order. Specifically for a first birthday, list in the comments "Happy 1st Birthday" (don't forget to include the birthday boy or girl's name). You'll notice your order must be placed at least 24 hours in advance in the "design your own cake" portal. You begin with two product options, either a decorated sheet cake or a round cake. The customizations from this point are open-ended with the option to adjust cake flavor, filling, icing, trim style, trim color, decoration type, among many other elements. If these aren't quite enough for you, you can always add a bit more excitement yourself once you get your pre-ordered smash cake, utilizing our unique birthday cake decorating ideas.
After the order goes through, Publix will automatically include your free smash cake. Though it isn't explicitly stated that the cake will match your original order, this seems to be the common experience. As it turns out, free smash cakes are not an uncommon phenomenon, with similar freebie options for 1st birthdays at Walmart, Super Target, and other shops like Thrifty Foods and H-E-B. Many fast food chains offer special birthday freebies as well, not to mention the slew of coffee chains with birthday specials that make it so the special day begins with a caffeinated treat (although you're more likely to need one of those than your child). There are caveats, of course, most of which require membership to one of the chain's various rewards programs. Regardless, it seems there's more than one way to feel celebrated when it comes around you and your little one's birthdays.