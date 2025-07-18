The Historical Cooking Technique Used To Make Salt And Vinegar Chips

Poké Bowl, lasagna, and haggis are all national dishes. But they're also chip flavors, made from acids, esters, and salts that replicate the dish in question. Despite all the wacky flavors, salt and vinegar chips remain a fan favorite, proving that classic is best. Between 70% to 80% of British brand Tyrrells' sales come from just four flavors, including salt and vinegar. This isn't surprising for a nation obsessed with fish and chips, but the history of pairing salt and vinegar in powdered form goes way beyond the birth of the chip.

Tayto, based in Ireland, is credited with inventing the first salt and vinegar crisps in the '50s, and they arrived in U.S. grocery stores in the '70s. Makers of the potato snack spray the flavorless powder maltodextrin with vinegar, or by use sodium diacetate, with a 1:1 ratio of sodium acetate and acetic acid to add the distinctive salt and vinegar kick.

A home recipe for dry vinegar appeared in the 1615 book, "Containing the Inward and Outward Virtues Which Ought to be in a Complete Woman." It reads (via Serious Eats): "To make dry vinegar which you may carry in your pocket, you shall take blades of green corn, either wheat or rye, and beat it in a mortar with the strongest vinegar you can get till it come to a paste; then roll it into little balls, and dry it in the sun till it be very hard; when you have an occasion to use it, cut a little piece thereof and dissolve it in wine, and it will make a strong vinegar." So why not take a leaf (or blade of corn) out of the cookbook, and try your hand at making the classic crisp from scratch?