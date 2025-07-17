The Best Way To Thicken Up Store-Bought Frosting So It's Ready To Pipe

Store-bought frosting is a boon to modern bakers — not only is it faster and more convenient than making buttercream from scratch, but store-bought frosting is also incredibly versatile. It's delicious on cakes, of course, but it can also be turned into pastry glaze or even silky fudge with just a few extra ingredients. However, store-bought frosting just doesn't pipe as well as the homemade stuff, as it's notoriously soft and a touch gloppy. These factors make it easier to spread, but when you're going for beautiful buttercream flowers, store-bought frosting isn't it.

Luckily, there's a fairly easy way to make store-bought frosting easier to pipe — all you have to do is add a little bit of powdered sugar. Since the issue is that the canned stuff is too soft, powdered sugar helps stiffen things up, allowing the frosting to flow through piping tips more easily and helping ensure the resulting decorations hold their shape. The powdered sugar also melts a touch when stirred into the frosting, so the longer the piped decorations sit in the open air, the stiffer and more stable they become.

Of course, the only issue with this fix is that it makes the frosting sweeter, and many store-bought frostings are already on the borderline between perfectly balanced and too sugary. If this happens to you, it's fairly easy to fix overly sweet store-bought frosting with a small dollop of sour cream or even a Salt Bae-style sprinkle of salt.