12 Creative Ways To Use Store-Bought Frosting

Home bakers know that a can of store-bought frosting can be a total time saver when whipping up a batch of cupcakes for your kid's school bake sale or a cake for your bestie's birthday. But while piping and decorating are the most obvious uses for canned frosting (and there are even ways to elevate it), its application does not stop there. All it takes is a little imagination to take your frosting from a baking aisle quick fix to the star of the show.

Below are some creative ways to use store-bought frosting. Whether you are looking to upgrade your mixology game by adding a little pizzazz to your cocktails or simply need a fast and easy dessert recipe, the possibilities are just about endless when it comes to cans of frosting. So, get your apron on and dig in. You might just surprise your family with a sugary twist on a breakfast staple, or a fresh take on a Thanksgiving classic.