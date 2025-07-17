Do Any Chain Buffets Actually Serve Alcohol?

Buffets have always been about variety and value, but in recent years, many chains have begun tapping into something else: alcohol. While unlimited food is standard, drinks, especially alcoholic ones, often fall into a different category. Alcohol is rarely included in the base buffet price, but that doesn't mean it's off the table. In fact, alcohol is becoming a clever upsell strategy for restaurants that want to stand out and increase profits.

The reason alcohol is typically more expensive comes down to cost. Hiring bartenders, managing drink service, and handling liquor licenses add complexity to operations. Some of the best buffets across the country are built to keep prices low and turnover fast, so including alcohol on the menu might be seen as an unnecessary complication. However, more chains now offer drinks as optional add-ons, knowing that adults are willing to pay a little extra for beer, wine, or a cocktail with their meal. Some, like Fogo de Chão, offer curated drink options included in their "Churrasco Experience" package, which combines unlimited grilled meats with South American wines and cocktails for a little under $70.

Outside the restaurant space, cruise lines are no stranger to the buffet-alcohol pairing. While several foods should be avoided on a cruise, alcohol is a common denominator aboard the seas. From mimosas at the breakfast buffet to beers by the pool, there's something for every passenger.