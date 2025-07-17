The Best Limes To Buy Aren't Actually Green (We're Just As Surprised As You Are)

Next time you're standing at the grocery store and you're gravitating towards the hard shiny bright green limes all gleaming in the light, pause. They may look gorgeous on the outside, but what we really want to find are limes with skin that looks a bit yellow, blotchy, and even a bit dull. There are plenty of other tips to pick the tastiest limes at the store, like avoiding any that feel light and hollow as they may have already dried out, or trying a smell test on them (yes, give them a sniff. The riper they are, the stronger the aroma). And, don't forget to pick them up and have a feel. If they feel heavier then that means there is more juice going on inside, and if the skin gives a little when you push on them, they're definitely ready to be juiced.

Limes are a lifesaver in the kitchen, so knowing how to pick the best ones can really make or break your dishes. Whereas lemon is sweeter than lime, there are many times when you can swap lemon for lime to enhance a dish, from salad dressings, squeezing over grilled veg or fish, or when your sauce just needs a little tangy boost. But there is nothing that quite replaces lime in recipes that require it, such as ceviche and Thai curries. So, next time you're cooking up a storm, you know how to pick the best limes. If it isn't bright green, you're golden. Or, technically, yellow.