The Best Limes To Buy Aren't Actually Green (We're Just As Surprised As You Are)
Bad news, you've been lied to your whole life: Limes aren't supposed to be bright green. Okay, maybe it's not a total lie, but the concept of green limes is certainly a half-truth. We've all been led to believe that a bright green lime must be a lime in its most ripe and ready state, but actually it turns out that the bright green ones are limes that haven't fully ripened yet. If you're looking for a lime that not only has more juice but also has a more fruity, less acidic flavor, you actually want to be reaching for the yellow-hued limes.
As they mature and ripen, limes turn from bright green to a paler, yellow-green shade. At this stage, limes are much juicier and less sour than the bright green ones and they also have that quintessential lime flavor in a more concentrated form, which is of course a matter of preference. But the thing that many people don't know is that limes are usually harvested before they've ripened so they keep longer. And once they're picked, they won't continue to ripen. So if you're squeezing limes for tacos, the perfect margarita, or a fresh salad dressing, you'll be surprised at how much more juice you'll get from a yellow-tinged ripe lime than a hard, bright green one.
How to pick the right limes
Next time you're standing at the grocery store and you're gravitating towards the hard shiny bright green limes all gleaming in the light, pause. They may look gorgeous on the outside, but what we really want to find are limes with skin that looks a bit yellow, blotchy, and even a bit dull. There are plenty of other tips to pick the tastiest limes at the store, like avoiding any that feel light and hollow as they may have already dried out, or trying a smell test on them (yes, give them a sniff. The riper they are, the stronger the aroma). And, don't forget to pick them up and have a feel. If they feel heavier then that means there is more juice going on inside, and if the skin gives a little when you push on them, they're definitely ready to be juiced.
Limes are a lifesaver in the kitchen, so knowing how to pick the best ones can really make or break your dishes. Whereas lemon is sweeter than lime, there are many times when you can swap lemon for lime to enhance a dish, from salad dressings, squeezing over grilled veg or fish, or when your sauce just needs a little tangy boost. But there is nothing that quite replaces lime in recipes that require it, such as ceviche and Thai curries. So, next time you're cooking up a storm, you know how to pick the best limes. If it isn't bright green, you're golden. Or, technically, yellow.