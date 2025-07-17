The Kitchen Layout Mistake Everyone Makes When Adding An Island

Getting a kitchen island installed is one of the most significant layout decisions you can make for your cooking space. It's a significant investment, drastically changes the workflow of how you cook, and is relatively permanent. It's usually not movable like a table, though a kitchen island alternative that's making a comeback is the chef's table, which is akin to a smaller, movable island. When getting a full-sized kitchen island, or a kitchen island of any size, it's essential to consider the space's layout and all the ways it will be affected by the addition.

While the first thing to consider is that the island offers enough counter and storage space to match your requirements, it's equally important to ensure there is enough space left over around the island to not hinder other elements of the kitchen. At its simplest, it involves making sure that you can walk around the kitchen island even when all your under-counter cabinets and appliance doors are open. Then, look at how it fits into your kitchen work triangle, and whether it actually improves your food prep workflow.

The mistake many people make is falling for kitchen island trends without meticulously ensuring that its size, shape, and even height match their kitchen setup. Therefore, once it's in place, it becomes more of an inconvenience. Remember that this is a feature you will constantly use and have to walk around when in the kitchen, so no aspect is too small to consider.