Why Old School Lunch Boxes Were Once Made Of Metal

These days, if we're taking our food to-go, we're almost certainly packing it in some combination of plastic, or perhaps a soft-sided insulated lunch tote. But back in your grandma and great-grandma's day, things looked a little different: For much of the 19th and 20th century, no kitchen would have been without a metal lunch box or two — the common choice for working folks and school kids alike who needed to tote lunches with them.

We might not give much thought these days to what we store and schlep our food in — as long as it keeps our sandwiches and salads cold and fresh — but the old-school metal lunch box was born from a blend of economical considerations, availability, and durability, long before modern plastic, vinyl, or freezable containers were an option. The popularity and ubiquity of the humble metal lunch box primarily stemmed from a functional concern — the need to protect a worker's packed lunches from dirty or grueling conditions in the factory or at the mine. Metal containers kept food out of harms way and relatively insulated until it could be eaten, far better than earlier, more rudimentary storage options such as simple cloth or baskets. By the late 19th century, as more children began leaving home to go to school, lunches in tow, metal boxes and pails were their option de jour for the same basic reasons.