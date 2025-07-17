The Classic Julia Child Recipe Ina Garten Idolizes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every once in a while, you'll have a meal that sticks with you, for more than just wistful nostalgia. It's food that reinvigorates, inspires, and has you wanting to share it with everyone. For Ina Garten, one such meal was the coq au vin she once had decades ago in a campsite in France, which in turn led to her learning Julia Child's recipe for the dish.

When Garten was a guest on the Your Mama's Kitchen podcast with Michelle Norris, she recounted a trip to Europe she and her husband once took when they were both young and relatively broke. During a stop in France, they drove up to the two-star campsite they'd be staying at and were offered a fresh serving of coq au vin by the woman who ran the campsite. Garten brought it back to their tent, heated it up for dinner, and fell in love.

"I just thought, 'I need to know how to make this. This is amazing,'" she shared on the podcast. Since then, coq au vin has been a fixture in Garten's repertoire. She first learned how to make it by following Child's recipe, and has since adapted it to add her personal touch. Her dish today is the product of three great inspirations: the rustic campsite coq au vin, the legendary Julia Child, and her own personal tastes. It's a recipe worth learning, especially if you're a fan of Ina Garten's genius 10-recipe rule.