What Foods Should You Be Storing On The Top Shelf Of Your Fridge?

With a variety of main shelves, crisper drawers, and side shelves built into the door, a refrigerator offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to keeping your food fresh and organized. It's much more important than you may think to put certain products in the right place in your fridge, as some storage mistakes could ruin your food. However, you may want to think twice before putting your groceries wherever you think they fit best (and the right place may actually not even be in the fridge at all). And for the easy-to-access top shelf, what foods should get this coveted spot?

A general rule of thumb is to keep food that doesn't need to be cooked or reheated on the top shelf. This is to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked products in the fridge, since these items themselves will not be cooked, and any harmful bacteria that have spread from other foods won't be killed off before eating.