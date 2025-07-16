The Genius Way To Keep Your Burger Patty Juicy With Just One Ice Cube

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as easy and casual as they might seem — "just grabbing a burger" being common parlance — the number of ways to improve and perfect the humble hamburger sure does always seem to grow. First you've got to calculate the best beef ratio for the juiciest burgers, carefully form your patties for peak tenderness, and decide when to season for optimal flavor. And that's all before the burgers even meet the heat. Once they get cooking, there's a whole new list of tips for achieving the perfect doneness while maintaining maximum moisture. An ordinary ice cube can help you do just that.

Right before your burgers are ready to hit the grill, flattop, or cast iron, make about a thumbprint sized dent on the surface of each one, and arrange your ice cubes. Once they're removed to the fire, the cube will not only supply the burgers with a little boost of melted water as they render some of their natural liquid, replacing what just reads as juiciness on the plate.