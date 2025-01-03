You Should Be Topping Your Tuna With This Powder Usually Reserved For Desserts

There are a lot of flavor combinations that might not seem like they should work. With the rise of food tips on TikTok and Instagram, there have been plenty of people — seemingly eager to see the world burn — who recommend adding ingredients to dishes that don't make for good results. However, there are those blends out there that might sound odd but are actually an amazing trick, or a cultural tradition you just didn't know about before. As it turns out, topping tuna with chocolate is one of the latter.

While some food pairings appear to be manufactured for shock value on social media, there's some fascinating science behind this particular combo. Tuna and chocolate is just one in a long line of strange mixes that work, backed by scientists who have explored ways to find even more secret combinations. Most often, it comes down to there being shared or similar chemical compounds between the ingredients, as detailed in books like "The Flavor Matrix" by James Briscione.