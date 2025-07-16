Bobby Flay Always Keeps This Canned Pepper On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bobby Flay's love for peppers is no secret. Some of the former Iron Chef's favorite ingredients to incorporate into his cooking are Calabrian chiles, chipotle, and gochujang. Chances are, you've seen him turn to one of these to kick things up a notch during an intense episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." But there's one pepper that he always keeps stocked in the pantry — and surprise — it's not a spicy one.

As the chef-in-residence at Misfits Market, Flay gave the grocery delivery service a tour of his pantry on Instagram, where he introduced the viewers to a can of piquillo peppers. The name of this pepper, which is traditionally cultivated in a region in the north of Spain called Navarre, translates from Spanish to "little beak." The peppers are harvested and processed entirely by hand. Though the ones Bobby Flay uses are packed in olive oil, they are also commonly packaged in a jar or can with their own juices, rather than water or oil, which helps preserve the flavor.

Unlike other peppers that Flay likes to keep stocked, piquillos are not spicy, but rather have the sweetness of a bell pepper and a smoky flavor, since they are roasted before being processed. They come sold without skin or seeds, and are therefore ready to eat out of the package. Although not as readily available in American grocery stores as they are in Spain, piquillo peppers can be found in gourmet stores, online, and even on Amazon, like the Zona Organic Spanish Fire Roasted Piquillo Peppers.