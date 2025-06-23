Don't Throw Out That Old Strainer. Use It For This Genius Garden Hack Instead

When your strainer has seen its last days, it's tempting to bid it farewell and throw it away. But, think twice before you toss it in the trash. If you love to garden, you'll be able to give your old strainer a second life outside of the kitchen. Just like a colander makes a great planter, a strainer makes a great soil sifter thanks to all the holes in the bottom of the container. And when it comes time to prep your garden for planting, you can turn that strainer into a tool that will make clearing rocks out of the garden bed much easier.