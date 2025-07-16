Make An Open-Concept Layout Feel Seamless By Using This Kitchen Lighting Tip

There's nothing quite like an open-concept layout. Its spacious and inviting feel tricks the eye into thinking that the room is bigger than it seems. However, incorporating this idea, especially into your cooking space, might as well be useless without this lighting tip: Choosing lights that go well together to create a more seamless transition. Not doing so might be one of the kitchen lighting mistakes you're making, as an open-plan design requires harmony.

We're not just talking about the lights in the kitchen itself, but also the lighting in the whole room your kitchen blends into, including the living room or dining area. This includes pairing bulbs and fixtures that complement each other — no need for everything to be the same. The beauty of this tip is that you can mix and match, letting you get more creative when lighting your space. Here's a bit of advice: Just look at the space around you. What color are your doorknobs? What metal accents exist in your space? You should either match the fixtures to them, or add an unpredictable touch by reaching for something contrasting; both can achieve a pulled-together feel. It also helps if you consider the theme of your room, especially if you're worried about anything unpleasantly clashing. Matching the lighting with the vibe is a surefire way to achieve a more cohesive space.