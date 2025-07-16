Make An Open-Concept Layout Feel Seamless By Using This Kitchen Lighting Tip
There's nothing quite like an open-concept layout. Its spacious and inviting feel tricks the eye into thinking that the room is bigger than it seems. However, incorporating this idea, especially into your cooking space, might as well be useless without this lighting tip: Choosing lights that go well together to create a more seamless transition. Not doing so might be one of the kitchen lighting mistakes you're making, as an open-plan design requires harmony.
We're not just talking about the lights in the kitchen itself, but also the lighting in the whole room your kitchen blends into, including the living room or dining area. This includes pairing bulbs and fixtures that complement each other — no need for everything to be the same. The beauty of this tip is that you can mix and match, letting you get more creative when lighting your space. Here's a bit of advice: Just look at the space around you. What color are your doorknobs? What metal accents exist in your space? You should either match the fixtures to them, or add an unpredictable touch by reaching for something contrasting; both can achieve a pulled-together feel. It also helps if you consider the theme of your room, especially if you're worried about anything unpleasantly clashing. Matching the lighting with the vibe is a surefire way to achieve a more cohesive space.
Choosing the right bulb and fixture to match your space
If you're looking to go a more modern route, something that's more design-forward for the lighting fixture can make the perfect statement. These usually come with LED bulbs, letting you switch from bright to intimate in a matter of seconds. It helps to install a dimmer switch, too — an underrated kitchen lighting feature your kitchen needs — especially since your kitchen is sharing the space with other areas of your home. For movie nights, for example, you want to be able to dim it for a more intimate vibe. Choose between 2,700 and 3,000 Kelvin, which gives off a warm hue. It keeps the atmosphere more unified, avoiding the chance of clashing with the other areas of the house.
It's also fun to incorporate different shapes of fixtures for an eye-catching result. This creative lighting idea for your kitchen could also double as a conversation starter for when you have guests over. For instance, blending dome-shaped chandeliers, cylinder pendant lights, and sculptural flush mounts together creates a delightfully unexpected flair. Meanwhile, for a more artistic touch, playing with colors and metals can do the trick.