Appalachia's Killed Lettuce Is A Whole New Take On Salad

Appalachia is home to some pretty interesting foods. It's well known as the home of pepperoni rolls, an Appalachian favorite, and it's also the birthplace of Mountain Dew. One thing is for sure: Appalachian cuisine brings some unique yet tasty eats to the table.

Even salads from Appalachia can be a bit unusual. Case in point: One of the most traditional Appalachian salads is known as killed lettuce. With a texture as unusual as its name, it turns out that this is a simple salad that packs a lot of flavor. A killed lettuce salad combines lettuce, rendered pork fat of some kind, and onions. What's most intriguing is that, unlike most salads, killed lettuce is served slightly warm.

Granted, the ingredients list is quite brief, but don't let that fool you. The bold, unusual flavor and slightly wilted texture are thanks to the addition of hot bacon, which is part of what has made it so popular throughout the years. Recipes have even started going viral for it on TikTok, establishing it as one of the most interesting regional foods across America.