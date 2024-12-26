How Pepperoni Rolls Became An Appalachian Favorite

Every region in the United States has its own unique relationship with food, and Appalachia is no exception. One of its states has the most fast food restaurants in the country. The region is also known for Mountain Dew, which was created in Appalachia. However, another beloved Appalachian staple that may not be so familiar to other Americans is the pepperoni roll, which is basically a roll of baked bread stuffed with pepperoni and cheese.

There is no concrete, documented proof as to the precise origins of pepperoni rolls, often fondly referred to as roni rolls, but most people believe the credit belongs to Sicilian immigrant Giuseppe Argiro. Legend has it that he invented the pepperoni roll after watching fellow coal miners in West Virginia eat salami sticks and pieces of bread; from there, he envisioned a version of this meal that married the two and was more convenient and easy to handle. While this story cannot be confirmed beyond word of mouth, this is the most popular story about the invention of pepperoni rolls and the historical tale that stands to this day.