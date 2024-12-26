How Pepperoni Rolls Became An Appalachian Favorite
Every region in the United States has its own unique relationship with food, and Appalachia is no exception. One of its states has the most fast food restaurants in the country. The region is also known for Mountain Dew, which was created in Appalachia. However, another beloved Appalachian staple that may not be so familiar to other Americans is the pepperoni roll, which is basically a roll of baked bread stuffed with pepperoni and cheese.
There is no concrete, documented proof as to the precise origins of pepperoni rolls, often fondly referred to as roni rolls, but most people believe the credit belongs to Sicilian immigrant Giuseppe Argiro. Legend has it that he invented the pepperoni roll after watching fellow coal miners in West Virginia eat salami sticks and pieces of bread; from there, he envisioned a version of this meal that married the two and was more convenient and easy to handle. While this story cannot be confirmed beyond word of mouth, this is the most popular story about the invention of pepperoni rolls and the historical tale that stands to this day.
The origin of pepperoni rolls
Although the precise method in which pepperoni rolls were created is not precisely documented, the first time and place pepperoni rolls were served to the public is. In 1927, Giuseppe Argiro opened the Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, West Virginia, which claims to be home to the original pepperoni roll. It was here that he introduced the cheesy, meaty food to the broader public.
Related to the folklore surrounding Argiro's invention of the pepperoni roll, many contribute its creation and resulting popularity to the culture surrounding the coal mining industry. Miners from all over Appalachia needed meals that were portable but filling. Pepperoni rolls helped satisfy that demand with how easy the meaty meal was to carry since the cheese and pepperoni were wrapped conveniently into a piece of bread.
Today, besides being West Virginia's official state food, pepperoni rolls are widely enjoyed all over Appalachia. The dish has long expanded past the boundaries of being a mining meal and can be found in various bakeries and restaurants throughout the region. For food history buffs, the Country Club Bakery is still open and serving its famous pepperoni rolls.