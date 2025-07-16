Should You Really Be Using A Serrated Knife For Steak?
Whether you're slicing into a ribeye or a fillet, steak aficionados know the key to a great steak is in the details. From choosing the right cut to remembering to let it come to room temperature prior to cooking, home and restaurant chefs alike know a lot of work goes into the decadent simplicity of a perfectly-seared cut of beef. However, the way you cut your steak — and the knife you use to do it — is an often-ignored part of the preparation process.
Chowhound talked to Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, to get the skinny on whether you should use a serrated knife to slice into steak, or if it makes more sense to use a straight-edge knife to get a smoother cut. According to Bautista, you want to stay away from serrated knives if you can. Steak knives are typically serrated and tend to tear into meat, but when it comes to slicing and serving steak for a crowd, he says "it doesn't really matter how much it costs or what type of knife it is, so long as it's sharp and preferably not serrated when serving." The length of the knife also matters. Bautista recommends choosing a knife that's at least an inch longer than the steak you're slicing so you get a consistent slice without a ton of knife movement.
Serving vs. eating: Should your knife change?
When it comes to eating steak (rather than slicing it in preparation to serve to others), Jonathan Bautista recommends sticking with a straight-edge knife whenever it's an option: "I prefer a straight-edge knife because it's easier to sharpen and maintain." In some cases — for instance, if you don't have access to knife-sharpening services — he says it can make sense to stick with a serrated knife. "Serrated knives tend to 'stay sharp' longer, but I use that term loosely. They have teeth that tear through meat more than cleanly slicing it, so whether they feel sharper is really a matter of perception."
If you're about to enjoy a perfectly-seared steak at a restaurant and you're only given the option of a serrated knife, it certainly doesn't ruin your experience. "I think it's fine to use a serrated knife on a steak when eating it at a restaurant from a guest perspective. When presenting or cooking for guests or friends, however, I'll always use a non-serrated knife because it gives me a cleaner cut for presentation purposes," Bautista says. While there's no need to make a big deal out of having a serrated knife, you may want to request a straight-edge one if you're looking for a top-notch experience. Most reputable steakhouses are happy to oblige.