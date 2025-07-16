Should You Really Be Using A Serrated Knife For Steak?

Whether you're slicing into a ribeye or a fillet, steak aficionados know the key to a great steak is in the details. From choosing the right cut to remembering to let it come to room temperature prior to cooking, home and restaurant chefs alike know a lot of work goes into the decadent simplicity of a perfectly-seared cut of beef. However, the way you cut your steak — and the knife you use to do it — is an often-ignored part of the preparation process.

Chowhound talked to Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, to get the skinny on whether you should use a serrated knife to slice into steak, or if it makes more sense to use a straight-edge knife to get a smoother cut. According to Bautista, you want to stay away from serrated knives if you can. Steak knives are typically serrated and tend to tear into meat, but when it comes to slicing and serving steak for a crowd, he says "it doesn't really matter how much it costs or what type of knife it is, so long as it's sharp and preferably not serrated when serving." The length of the knife also matters. Bautista recommends choosing a knife that's at least an inch longer than the steak you're slicing so you get a consistent slice without a ton of knife movement.