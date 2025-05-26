Should Steak Knives Be Serrated Or Non-Serrated?

Whether to get non-serrated or serrated knives is an important question that has sparked heated debate between professional chefs and culinary enthusiasts. While some will conclude this argument with personal preference, others don't find that sufficient. After all, every kitchen knife has its purpose in your culinary toolbox, but in the end, there should be an objective answer to help you choose which is ideal for your kitchen and dining experience.

Originally, the steak knife was an evolution of the letter opener when it first made a name for itself after World War II in 1946. After being added to a nationwide survey, researchers found that people simply wanted an elegant knife for dining at home. The first design was a non-serrated, or straight-edge blade, that was both elegant and sharp, catching the eyes of many. Shortly after their debut, steak knives were being advertised at a high asking price of $43.50 (roughly $450 after inflation) in the 1950s (via Mel Magazine). Naturally, cheaper knives gradually entered the market, which were made out of softer metals featuring a serrated blade.

Both styles have stood the test of time, evolving with technology and earning their place at the dinner table. However, the strengths and weaknesses of each knife will reveal why one is a better addition to your kitchen than the other.