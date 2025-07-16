Keep Your Counter Space Clear With A Smart Way To Store Your Paper Towels
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Counter space in a well-stocked kitchen can quickly dwindle until it's half work space and half storage. In fact, kitchen island alternatives like the chef's table are making a comeback, partly to provide more flexible work space for when the primary counter just isn't enough. It's worth keeping in mind, however, that there are several ways to maximize kitchen counter space before you start making major investments in remodeling and procuring new work surfaces for your cooking area. Often, it comes down to small organizational changes and finding a practical and efficient way of positioning kitchen elements so that they're within reach, but out of the way. Kitchen paper towels illustrate this perfectly, since they need to be within reach of the prep area without any obstruction, but still aren't a primary tool for food prep, so they must also be out of the way. The solution? A paper towel wall rack.
While countertop vertical paper towel stands are common in most kitchens, their simplicity and low price comes with several caveats. Not only do they take up essential surface area that would be better used elsewhere, but they're also not the easiest to pull sheets from quickly since they tend to be quite light. A fixed rack that horizontally holds the paper towel roll is easier to pull from and, by keeping it apart from the food prep and cooking surface, it ensures the paper remains dry and away from accidental spills and spatters. Plus, add a little storage to the mounted towel rack and you've got a counter space-saving kitchen winner!
Paper towel racks with extra storage are a kitchen no-brainer
Considering that putting up a mounted rack takes more effort than simply getting a free-standing vertical dispenser for the counter, it's best to maximize the utility you get from the fixture. Your paper towel rack, in addition to holding the roll, should also double up as extra storage for the kitchen. In fact, even some vintage kitchen trends making a comeback, like wall ovens and pull-out bins, are focused on practicality and space-saving.
Since there are so many options available for paper towel racks, consider the kind of additional storage you'd like with it to help choose the right one. This simple kitchen paper towel holder with a spice rack is a good option that doesn't overcomplicate things, offering a paper towel dispenser and space on top for spices, condiments, or even small kitchen plants for those who enjoy seasoning their food with freshly plucked herbs. Additional hooks on the side are great for hanging small kitchen items like oven mitts or scissors. There are also multifunctional racks, like the foil and plastic wrap organizer with a paper towel holder, which brings all kitchen rolls into one compact unit while still including shelf space on top.
Depending on your kitchen's layout and what you plan on using the shelf for, you can either install it at eye level to keep the shelf easily reachable, or slightly higher if you plan on keeping plants or decorative knick-knacks on it. Smaller kitchen paper towel holders with shelves even come with an adhesive backing for easier installation, but be careful of how much weight you put on them. If in doubt, fix them with screws to avoid any mishaps.