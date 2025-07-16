Keep Your Counter Space Clear With A Smart Way To Store Your Paper Towels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Counter space in a well-stocked kitchen can quickly dwindle until it's half work space and half storage. In fact, kitchen island alternatives like the chef's table are making a comeback, partly to provide more flexible work space for when the primary counter just isn't enough. It's worth keeping in mind, however, that there are several ways to maximize kitchen counter space before you start making major investments in remodeling and procuring new work surfaces for your cooking area. Often, it comes down to small organizational changes and finding a practical and efficient way of positioning kitchen elements so that they're within reach, but out of the way. Kitchen paper towels illustrate this perfectly, since they need to be within reach of the prep area without any obstruction, but still aren't a primary tool for food prep, so they must also be out of the way. The solution? A paper towel wall rack.

While countertop vertical paper towel stands are common in most kitchens, their simplicity and low price comes with several caveats. Not only do they take up essential surface area that would be better used elsewhere, but they're also not the easiest to pull sheets from quickly since they tend to be quite light. A fixed rack that horizontally holds the paper towel roll is easier to pull from and, by keeping it apart from the food prep and cooking surface, it ensures the paper remains dry and away from accidental spills and spatters. Plus, add a little storage to the mounted towel rack and you've got a counter space-saving kitchen winner!