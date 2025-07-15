Should You Be Cleaning Grocery Store Drink Cans?

What's your go-to canned drink, the pick-me-up for the drive home from the grocery store or after a long day at the office? Everyone has a favorite. From soda and juice to canned cocktails — the invention of aluminum cans has made enjoying our beverages very convenient. But some people say you shouldn't just drink straight out of the can. Instead, you should wash the top of your prebiotic sodas and well-crafted canned cocktails because they're covered in germs.

With summer in full swing, we're all stocking our coolers with cans of our favorite drinks. So, should you clean every can before it goes into the ice for your next backyard barbecue? We turned to chef Will Coleman, author of "From Cart to Kitchen," for some expert advice. He's been brainstorming a new line of canned summer cocktails with On The Rocks and took some time to answer a few questions on how to treat canned drinks from the grocery store.

"I think the extra precautions are always lovely," Coleman said. However, he takes a relaxed approach to how he cleans the outside of canned drinks before cracking them open, scoping it out based on the situation: "It depends on the environment I'm buying it from. If I need to rinse with water, so be it. If I need to take some soap and bleach to do it, I may do it. It depends on where I'm getting it from, but I'm definitely a little more casual with it."