Do Canned Cocktails Expire?

Canned cocktails have become the drink of choice for many people, especially since fewer folks are drinking beer and turning towards these ready-to-drink mixed beverages. One thing that gives canned cocktails an edge over beer is their variety. There are a ton of different cocktails available in almost any flavor you could ask for, which gives them a broader appeal. However, while there are plenty of trendy cocktails available in cans to pick up at your local grocery or liquor store, you might want to think twice before stocking up on them. Unlike liquor, which doesn't technically expire, canned cocktails do have an expiration date, and they won't last forever.

One thing that determines how long a canned cocktail will last is the ingredients. Cocktails with artificial ingredients will last longer than those made with the real deal. For example, most cocktails will last for up to a year, but those that use, say, real lime juice, may only last a few months before there's a noticeable decline in flavor. While the alcohol itself won't expire, the ingredients added to it won't be at their best. So, if you're in the mood for a refreshing canned cocktail, it's best to buy what you can reasonably (and responsibly) drink within a couple of months. Better yet, buy canned cocktails as when you need them rather than stocking up, because they will always taste their best when they're fresh!