Want A Fried Egg But Don't Want To Dirty Up A Pan? Turn To The Microwave

Sometimes, you just want a lazy meal. You've had a long day, and you need your food to take the path of least resistance; something that takes minimal cooking and next to zero cleanup counts as self-care. You could technically cook something and leave the dishes for the next day, but that's actually a mistake that could shorten the life of your cookware. Instead, it turns out that the microwave can give you exactly what you need — including a freshly fried egg without a messy pan to clean up after.

All it takes to fry an egg in the microwave is a little oil and two paper plates. Oil the surface of one plate, plop your raw egg on top, and then cover the whole thing with the other plate. Zap it in the microwave for about 50 seconds, and you should end up with fully cooked whites and a nice, runny yolk. If you like your yolks firmer, try cooking it for an additional 10 seconds.

Because you're using paper plates, there's nothing for you to wash after. It's the perfect way to add a fried egg to your leftovers on days you're feeling lazy; you can even use the second paper plate as your dish for the whole meal. The only catch is that this method can't give you any sort of crust on the whites. Because microwaves cook food by exciting the water molecules within, there isn't enough heat on the surface of the egg to crisp things up.