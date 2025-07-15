Here's What Makes Ohio's Iconic Columbus-Style Pizza Different From A Regular Slice
America is a nation that takes pride in its pizza. You'll find different types of pizza everywhere across the United States, which are all great in their own way, from New York's iconic, thin-crust triangle slices to Chicago's decadent deep dish and Detroit's rectangular thick-crust pies. If you're not from Ohio and have never visited, you may not have known that the state capital, Columbus, also has a signature style that's worth trying.
What exactly sets it apart? For one, it's made with provolone instead of the standard mozzarella. Provolone might seem like a strange choice for pizza as it doesn't melt as easily as mozzarella does, and is more often included on sandwiches for this reason, but it's favored for its bolder, tangier flavor profile. It varies from restaurant to restaurant, but sometimes a combination of both cheeses is used.
Columbus-style pizza is also known for its extra-thin crust, sweeter tomato sauce that serves as a nice contrast to the sharp provolone, and an abundance of toppings covering the whole surface, with pepperoni being a staple fan-favorite. Pies are round and served cut into squares or rectangles (aka party or tavern style). Its origins date back to 1949, with the invention attributed to a few different people. Some popular spots to get this kind of pizza in Columbus include Tommy's, which has been a local institution since 1952, and Minelli's Pizza, founded in 1967.
Columbus-style pizza is similar to these other regional styles
The Windy City's lesser-known tavern-style pizza has quite a few similarities to that found in Columbus, with a circular, cracker-thin crust that is sliced into rectangles to create a crosshatched pattern. Tavern-style pizza doesn't typically have the edge-to-edge topping that's found on a Columbus-style pie, though. And they have some regional toppings you'll likely only find in the Windy City. One popular topping option is giardiniera, a classic Italian relish consisting of pickled vegetables that's famous in Chicago. The spicy, acidic condiment often includes a mix of crunchy cauliflower, carrots, celery, and peppers.
St. Louis-style pizza is another regional pizza that also boasts a cracker-like crust with a square cut and generally has a dense layer of toppings. It's also known for its distinctive use of Provel cheese, which is a unique cheese that's synonymous with St. Louis — a blend of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone. It's said that Amedeo Fiore invented the St. Louis pie after moving from Chicago to St. Louis and opening his own Italian restaurant called Melrose Cafe in 1945. Imo's, a local chain, is credited with putting it on the map.