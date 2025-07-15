Here's What Makes Ohio's Iconic Columbus-Style Pizza Different From A Regular Slice

America is a nation that takes pride in its pizza. You'll find different types of pizza everywhere across the United States, which are all great in their own way, from New York's iconic, thin-crust triangle slices to Chicago's decadent deep dish and Detroit's rectangular thick-crust pies. If you're not from Ohio and have never visited, you may not have known that the state capital, Columbus, also has a signature style that's worth trying.

What exactly sets it apart? For one, it's made with provolone instead of the standard mozzarella. Provolone might seem like a strange choice for pizza as it doesn't melt as easily as mozzarella does, and is more often included on sandwiches for this reason, but it's favored for its bolder, tangier flavor profile. It varies from restaurant to restaurant, but sometimes a combination of both cheeses is used.

Columbus-style pizza is also known for its extra-thin crust, sweeter tomato sauce that serves as a nice contrast to the sharp provolone, and an abundance of toppings covering the whole surface, with pepperoni being a staple fan-favorite. Pies are round and served cut into squares or rectangles (aka party or tavern style). Its origins date back to 1949, with the invention attributed to a few different people. Some popular spots to get this kind of pizza in Columbus include Tommy's, which has been a local institution since 1952, and Minelli's Pizza, founded in 1967.