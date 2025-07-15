Sunny Anderson's Favorite Comfort Foods Stem From Being A Self-Proclaimed 'Military Brat'

When you're looking for a solid comfort food — oftentimes warm and cheesy and nice and filling — you can trust Food Network star Sunny Anderson. Anderson has built a career on simple, easy-to-make comfort foods, so we know we can trust her on the subject. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Sunny Anderson said her favorite comfort food is tied to her "military brat" upbringing. Although born in Oklahoma, Anderson moved around a lot as a child — to wherever the Army would station her dad. She said her parents would research the local food wherever they lived, so her mom learned how to make traditional homemade kimchi, for instance. And while she's always had a fondness for American-style macaroni and cheese, her other favorites are German-based.

"My ultimate comfort food? I think it would have to be something that I don't cook because that's comforting when you've got the night off," Anderson said to Mashed. "I think it would be spaetzle and Jaegerschnitzel at a German restaurant. ... That would be so comforting. ... It warms you up. It makes you feel so cozy." Anderson also acknowledged the role of nostalgia in her love of these German comfort foods. Eating them takes her back to the days of her youth, and there's a lot of comfort in that, as well.