How To Turn A Tomato Can Into An Eye-Catching Centerpiece

Whether you're making pizza, chili, or a big pot of marinara sauce, it's likely that you regularly toss empty tomato cans into the garbage or the recycling bin. In addition to recycling, there's another way to give your old tomato cans new life — by using them as flower vases.

While it may seem like an unusual choice, tomato cans are often decorated with old-world, sometimes gorgeous designs that add a far more interesting touch to your table than a standard glass vase. Filling them with flowers creates an eye-catching, unexpected centerpiece. The next time you're at the grocery store, take some time to explore the wide variety of tomato can designs to find one that matches your kitchen decor. Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes feature minimalistic-yet-colorful labels that can add a pop of color to your table. San Merican Tomatoes (SMT) have a fun, simple design that offers a cute, uncomplicated charm to your decor.

For moderately-sized centerpieces, a 15-ounce tomato can is usually a good fit. If you find that you have larger-sized cans on hand (28 and 29-ounce versions are common), consider using empty tomato cans as pretty planters for your porch or balcony. If you're having lasagna night and find yourself with an abundance of tomato cans, using them as vases or planters and gifting them to your guests is a fun way to help them remember the evening.