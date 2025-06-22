How To Turn A Tomato Can Into An Eye-Catching Centerpiece
Whether you're making pizza, chili, or a big pot of marinara sauce, it's likely that you regularly toss empty tomato cans into the garbage or the recycling bin. In addition to recycling, there's another way to give your old tomato cans new life — by using them as flower vases.
While it may seem like an unusual choice, tomato cans are often decorated with old-world, sometimes gorgeous designs that add a far more interesting touch to your table than a standard glass vase. Filling them with flowers creates an eye-catching, unexpected centerpiece. The next time you're at the grocery store, take some time to explore the wide variety of tomato can designs to find one that matches your kitchen decor. Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes feature minimalistic-yet-colorful labels that can add a pop of color to your table. San Merican Tomatoes (SMT) have a fun, simple design that offers a cute, uncomplicated charm to your decor.
For moderately-sized centerpieces, a 15-ounce tomato can is usually a good fit. If you find that you have larger-sized cans on hand (28 and 29-ounce versions are common), consider using empty tomato cans as pretty planters for your porch or balcony. If you're having lasagna night and find yourself with an abundance of tomato cans, using them as vases or planters and gifting them to your guests is a fun way to help them remember the evening.
Canned tomatoes: simple, versatile, and super-delicious
Inspired to pick up a few cans of tomatoes to create unique centerpieces that will keep your guests talking? Thankfully, you've got plenty of options when it comes to creating something delicious with the contents of each can. Before you get started on any recipe that requires canned tomatoes, consider heating the tomatoes for a few minutes until they start to caramelize. Whether you choose to heat tomatoes on the stovetop or in the oven, you'll be left with a sweeter, super-rich flavor that will complement any dish.
Once you've revved up the flavor profile of your tomatoes, you've got options on how to use them. Chop them up to create a fresh-tasting homemade salsa à la Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman. Diced tomatoes are also one of the canned ingredients that can upgrade your chicken chili or stews (if you have a can of corn in your pantry, throw that in as well for a touch of unexpected sweetness). Additionally, you can follow Nadia Caterina Munno, aka The Pasta Queen's, advice to choose canned tomatoes over fresh for pasta sauce during the winter months — since tomatoes are canned at peak freshness, they maintain their bright taste long after the last harvest. Then, when you're done, simply wash out that tomato can and save it as the star vessel for a beautiful floral arrangement.