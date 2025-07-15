Insulated Vs Glass Coffee Carafes: Which Keeps Coffee Hotter?

For coffee lovers, there's nothing better than that first cup in the morning. The only problem is, depending on how you've brewed it, each successive cup is in danger of losing its allure. It's a delicate balance, preserving the robust flavor of your morning brew and keeping it hot.

What many people do not know is that the two are, in fact, very much connected. The flavor of coffee changes with its temperature. Specifically, as it starts to cool, it begins to lose much of its aroma and taste.

There are ways to make sure that first cup starts and stays perfect — beginning with preheating your coffee mug with boiling water for a tastier cup and following these tips to keep your coffee piping-hot to the last drop — but what about the rest of the freshly brewed pot? What's the best way to keep it hot?

Coffee machine makers have long since tackled this problem by placing glass carafes on hot plates. And, more recently, insulated carafes have started to make their mark in the drip coffee market, boasting more durability and sustainability, but the all-important question remains for coffee obsessives: which ones keep your coffee hotter?

It turns out the differences are negligible. Hot plates keep coffee in glass carafes hot by turning power on and off periodically. Because of this, the temperature of your coffee sitting on a hot plate will move about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit, either up or down, every hour. Insulated carafes, on the other hand, slowly lose their heat the longer they sit (about 4 degrees Fahrenheit after one hour).