That Time Bobby Flay Bet His Friends He Could Cook A Dish Without Using Any Salt Or Chiles

Any cook who knows their way around a fry station will tell you anything fried needs to be salted after it comes out of the oil, not before. That's because the moment salt comes into contact with your food, it begins to draw out moisture. Little drops of water on the food's surface means a literal hot mess when it goes into the fryer and sends oil spatter everywhere. And besides that, salt can hasten the breakdown of oil, making the final product taste burnt and gross, even if it looks golden brown and delicious. And that's why you should sprinkle your fried foods with salt hot and fresh out of the frier. So how does Bobby Flay get around salt free hushpuppies without them tasting under seasoned? The dipping sauce.

Knowing that his hush puppies wouldn't be scarfed down naked, Flay whizzes up a remoulade of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, lemon juice, and... anchovies. Salty, salty anchovies. They've long been a favorite secret ingredient of Flay's, but the show hosts just didn't see it coming. In the end, the blind judges noted that they would have liked more salt and heat from Flay's blue crab and 'nduja hush puppies, but it was still enough to beat his opponent, Sammy Monsour. If only the challenge was Indian cuisine, which Flay does relatively poorly with, then Monsour might have stood a chance.