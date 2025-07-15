Can Those Little Panda Express Boxes Be Microwaved?

Nothing beats sinking your teeth into the takeout meal you've been thinking about all day. If you're drooling over your favorite Panda Express dish because it tastes that amazing, then you already know the joy of opening your takeout box and devouring what is inside as quickly as possible. Sometimes you want to give your meal a quick reheat, whether it has gone cold by the time you get home or you simply have leftovers from the night before. The convenience of popping the entire box into the microwave may not have occurred to some, but for other Panda Express diners, it is the only way to go. However, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when it comes to microwaving any containers, including Panda Express ones.

The restaurant chain has historically used a range of materials for its takeout containers. In the last few years, diners petitioned against the chain's use of styrofoam plates and boxes for dine-in and takeout. In 2025, it introduced compostable tray containers for some orders. The restaurant switched from styrofoam to cardboard takeout boxes following the style of traditional American-Chinese takeout boxes, which are made from paper and often coated in an interior waxy finish to prevent liquid leakage. While this shift has raised eyebrows with some who feel the change has led to smaller portion sizes and higher prices, others have taken advantage of the ability to reheat their food straight out of the box.