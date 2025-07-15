Can Those Little Panda Express Boxes Be Microwaved?
Nothing beats sinking your teeth into the takeout meal you've been thinking about all day. If you're drooling over your favorite Panda Express dish because it tastes that amazing, then you already know the joy of opening your takeout box and devouring what is inside as quickly as possible. Sometimes you want to give your meal a quick reheat, whether it has gone cold by the time you get home or you simply have leftovers from the night before. The convenience of popping the entire box into the microwave may not have occurred to some, but for other Panda Express diners, it is the only way to go. However, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when it comes to microwaving any containers, including Panda Express ones.
The restaurant chain has historically used a range of materials for its takeout containers. In the last few years, diners petitioned against the chain's use of styrofoam plates and boxes for dine-in and takeout. In 2025, it introduced compostable tray containers for some orders. The restaurant switched from styrofoam to cardboard takeout boxes following the style of traditional American-Chinese takeout boxes, which are made from paper and often coated in an interior waxy finish to prevent liquid leakage. While this shift has raised eyebrows with some who feel the change has led to smaller portion sizes and higher prices, others have taken advantage of the ability to reheat their food straight out of the box.
What to know about reheating food in Panda Express takeout boxes
Technically, warming up food in any takeout box is not recommended, even if the packaging states that it's microwave-safe. Instead, it's usually recommended to transfer the food to a microwave-safe container, plate, or bowl made from materials such as glass or ceramic. This is because certain materials, including compostable containers, Chinese takeout containers, and styrofoam containers, may leak chemicals and toxins into the food when heated in the microwave. Additionally, some manufacturers do not always disclose the entire list of ingredients in the packaging, making it hard to confirm it's safe to use. Traditional Chinese takeout boxes are usually thought to be microwave-safe (provided you pop off the metal handles). Still, some experts disagree that this is the safest choice. Plus, there might be better ways to reheat your Chinese leftovers for even tastier results.
Some diners are pleased with the new boxes and have found ways to make their home Panda Express experience even smoother. On TikTok, @glamvongrimm shared how they open the cardboard box out completely until it flattens to enjoy the freshly warmed meal on the makeshift plate. This process cuts out the hassle of finding plates and leaves you with the sole task of choosing only the top menu items at Panda Express. That said, it's always a good idea to do your research on your local branch's takeout materials before opting to warm it in the microwave.