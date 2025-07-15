Henry Ford Ate Weeds For Lunch — Yes, Seriously

Henry Ford believed in putting the best possible fuel into his automobiles, and he often applied the same principles to the way he took care of his body. He believed in the premise of "food is fuel," and was committed to a diet that most of us today would find unpalatable, to say the least.

Sidney Olson's biography "Young Henry Ford" details the fact that the auto industry magnate was a light eater who eventually turned to enjoying weeds from the side of the road, which he aptly called "roadside greens." He felt this diet would help him function at the highest level. According to Olson, "These were simply assorted weeds, variously prepared as salads, or lightly boiled, or even stewed — and often appearing in sandwiches."

Foraging — the process of going out into nature and finding wild plants to enjoy — is having a moment these days, but even the most enthusiastic foragers don't typically assume that they can get the nutrition they need from the weeds growing along the road. Ford's motivation and grit shone through in all that he did, and Olson's words reveal that his diet was no exception.