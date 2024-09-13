Why You Should Be Throwing Dandelions In Your Air Fryer

Prepping dandelions for tea can also be done with a dehydrator, but not everyone has the more specialized appliance. Dehydrators tend to be larger than air fryers and they only have one purpose, as the name suggests. They're often used to make jerky and dried fruit. An air fryer, on the other hand, has several uses and takes up less space on your countertop.

Your air fryer will work just as well for dehydrating dandelions as a bonafide dehydrator, even though the two gadgets work a little differently. Dehydrators pull the moisture out of food using dry heat at a low temperature while air fryers cook food at a high temperature. While you can use either appliance to get the same result with your dandelions, the air fryer will take a bit longer. A dehydrator can get the job done in two to four hours while an air fryer needs about 12.

No matter your method, your work isn't done once the dandelion roots are dehydrated. You still need to grind them up using a blender or coffee grinder before you can place them in a coffee filter or tea bag and pour hot water over them to make tea.

