Is It Ever Okay To Use Brown Rice For Sushi?

Making sushi at home is both a skill and an art. If you've mastered the craft of creating perfect bites of freshly sliced nigiri, or you've started to get creative with at-home maki rolls, you may be wondering about the different variations you can whip up in your kitchen. Depending on the creative license you've given yourself when it comes to being an at-home sushi chef, you may have already noticed yourself making some of the most common sushi-making mistakes. Rice can be particularly confusing: There are seemingly endless types, and many people wonder whether they can swap out one type of rice for another in sushi. Chowhound talked with Jae Choi, chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei and Jinbei West, to get the skinny on whether it's ever okay to use brown rice in place of white rice when crafting a sushi roll.

The bottom line: Choi doesn't recommend brown rice in sushi, generally. "Brown rice is typically not used for nigiri due to the flavor and texture differences in comparison to white short grain rice. The rice is the foundation of the nigiri. It should highlight the fish," he says. Brown rice typically has a slightly nutty flavor, which can distract tastebuds from fully enjoying the flavor of the fish in a piece of nigiri. It's also not as reliable as standard sushi rice — Choi says that it's easy for brown rice to turn out chewy or hard, even when you follow a great brown rice recipe.