Are Costco's Cupcakes As Good A Value As The Full-Size Cakes, Pound For Pound?

The most likely reason the cupcakes are cheaper is that they don't have a mousse filling, unlike the whole cake. When you're paying for a full round cake, you're paying for a little extra frosting and filling coverage, while the cupcakes just have a swirl of frosting on the top. If you're not mad about losing out on some filling, there are a few more reasons the cupcakes might be a better deal. They sit in individual slots with a wrapper, so you don't have to hassle with cutting slices for everyone. It's also easier to visualize portions and divide the number of cupcakes by the number of guests. The biggest pro is that you don't have to order them ahead of time since they're already packaged and ready to go right from the store.

The upside of getting a whole round cake is that it comes with the mousse filling and allows for more decoration. You can customize it yourself or select a design at the Costco bakery, but unfortunately, ordering a custom Costco cake is more difficult than it sounds: You have to do it in person. There's no telling how long the baking and decoration process takes, so you need to plan ahead to figure out the details.