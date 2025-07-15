The Unexpected Appliance That Cooks Easier-To-Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs In Under 20 Minutes

Making hard-boiled or soft-boiled eggs can be a bit of a kitchen riddle. Sometimes they burst in the water. Sometimes they come out over- or undercooked. And the biggest conundrum of all can be when it's time to peel them to get a perfectly smooth exterior, without inadvertently removing part of the white. There are a number of tips for improving hard-boiled eggs — like, use a steam basket or choose slightly older eggs. To easily remove the shells, you can use the Gordon Ramsay method for peeling eggs — crack them, then resubmerge them in cold water once boiled.

But we have an unexpected method that removes the need for a pot altogether. The best appliance for amazing hard-boiled eggs might be a surprise because it doesn't even boil them at all. Get easy-to-peel, perfectly cooked, "hard-boiled-style" eggs with an air fryer. An air fryer is the ideal way to make hard-boiled eggs because it's easy to regulate the temperature, and you can fit enough for just about any recipe. And you don't have to watch the water to make sure it's not boiling too hard or not boiling at all. With a few simple tips, you'll get your eggs right every time in the air fryer.