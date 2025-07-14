The Worst Cove Probiotic Soda Flavor Has An Off-Putting Medicinal Aftertaste
There's no better way to stay refreshed than with a soda that's easy on the tastebuds and the gut. While you might have heard about popular soda brands releasing their own prebiotic soda, there is another competitor joining the shelves: probiotic sodas. Cove Soda is one of them, the creation of two brothers who claim to have invented Canada's first soda drink to include 1 billion probiotics. All natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, zero sugar, and packed with gut-loving probiotics, this soda is Gen Z-coded and rising in popularity. However, when we ranked every Cove Probiotic Soda, there was one flavor that didn't impress at all. Out of the nine sodas that we tasted, the worst was definitely Dr. Cove.
While Dr. Cove seems like a reimagined take on Dr Pepper, the subtle hints of spice and cherry notes make it only faintly comparable to a cherry Dr Pepper. Dr. Cove soda was created to prompt nostalgia and satisfy the urge for soda, but it instead leaves you with a lingering medicinal aftertaste and thirst for the real thing. The soda ranked last because it doesn't deliver on the taste and is much too bitter to enjoy.
Is there any hope for Dr. Cove?
Zero sugar, alongside natural flavorings and coloring, doesn't have to equate with barely-there flavor. But for some, that is what a sip of Dr. Cove suggests. While many are putting effort into switching to more health-conscious choices when it comes to beverages (hence why prebiotic drinks are suddenly everywhere), Dr. Cove might not offer everyone an inviting introduction to this lifestyle.
Other Cove products that scored higher in the ranking had balanced flavors, including tangy Lemon Lime or vanilla-rich and slightly herbal Classic Cola, are successful odes to back-in-the-day sodas. Unfortunately, not even the inclusion of organic stevia extract or Himalayan salt was able to effectively bring out the flavor in Dr. Cove to make a lasting impression. While some agree that Dr. Cove doesn't taste like a realistic Dr Pepper dupe, it may appeal to those wanting a less sweet version of the popular soda. Dr. Cove's mellow taste paired with its clean ingredients are good incentives to choose this brand when transitioning away from sugar-loaded traditional sodas.