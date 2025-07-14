Prepping Soft-Shell Crab Starts With One Important Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we love to enjoy all types of shellfish during the summer months (or all year round!), soft-shell crab is undoubtedly a favorite. It can take time for beginners cooking with this crustacean to get used to it, but the rewards are plentiful and unique. They are not a distinct species of crab; rather, their smooth texture comes from being harvested during a molting stage in their development. Unlike their hard-shell counterparts, the entire soft-shell crab body is edible, making them much easier to eat since no cracking and digging for meat is required.

Even so, that doesn't mean they should just be eaten, shell and all, without a proper cleaning. According to expert Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef and owner of Ms. Chi Cafe in Culver City, California, properly cleaning soft-shell crab is a crucial step because "there are a few parts that can ruin the taste and the texture if you don't remove them." One of the most important parts to remove is the crab's face. "Although it is edible," Chung says, "the shell around their eyes is harder than the rest of the body, and it tastes better to remove it."