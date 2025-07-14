This Is Bobby Flay's Go-To Way To Feed A Larger Crowd

Hosting a party at home can be a lot of work, especially when you're expected to be feeding everyone. If you're the type to have people over — especially for hot summer cookouts — any sort of expert hack that takes some of the load off is more than welcome. For Bobby Flay, it's all about letting your guests make their own food. The celebrity chef shared his summer hack with People magazine, writing, "I do everything family-style, whether it's a burger bar or a taco bar."

It's a pretty good strategy. Going with a self-service taco bar takes a lot of the logistics off your hands when it comes to feeding crowds. You don't need to spend an extra hour of your time assembling individual tacos for your dozens of guests; part of the fun is that they can do it themselves. At the same time, it lets people customize their dishes according to their diets — your gym buddies can pack more protein in their tacos, while friends who can't handle a lot of spice can lay off the salsa.

With your guests keeping themselves busy making the tacos of their dreams, you've got more time to sit back and treat yourself to an easy, three-ingredient frozen summer cocktail. It turns out the best crowd-pleaser is one where the crowd itself is more than happy to take on some of the work.