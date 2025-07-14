Frozen Soup Is The Genius Way To Keep Your Cooler Cold While Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Planning a camping trip usually means balancing fun with practicality. This involves packing light while still eating well, and staying organized without overthinking it. One brilliant little trick that helps with cooking while camping is freezing soup before going camping. It's not just a meal plan; it's a cooler strategy. A big, solid container of frozen soup works like a giant ice pack, keeping your food cold while slowly turning into a hearty dinner for later in the trip.

During the first day, you can snack on the easy stuff: trail mix, fruit, and maybe some sandwiches. Meanwhile, your frozen soup is sitting in a cooler, keeping everything else nice and chilly, without melting into a watery mess. Insulated coolers, for example, like the RTIC soft cooler, can keep things frozen for up to 24 hours or more.

So, right when the novelty of granola bars starts to wear off, your soup can begin to thaw, and is ready to be heated up over the campfire or on a camp stove. It's a warm, filling, homemade meal right when you're planning on eating well on the trail. And this isn't just about convenience either. It's about eating real food in a place where real food can be hard to come by. A big batch of homemade soup lets you sneak in actual vegetables and protein, even in the middle of the woods. Think lentils and carrots, chicken and kale, or whatever else you have on hand at home.