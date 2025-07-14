The Type Of Fish Trader Joe's Uses In Its Frozen Fish Sticks

Fish sticks are an easy way to get a seafood dinner without breaking the bank. They're usually made from mild-tasting minced fish that's breaded and fried, then frozen and sold in stores. There are plenty on the market — Chowhound even ranked a bunch — and Trader Joe's offers its own version of this seafood stick, which it calls battered fish nuggets. They're shaped more like chicken nuggets than standard fish sticks, and the grocery chain uses Alaska pollock in its recipe.

Fish sticks are a cheaper alternative to whole fish fillets, and they're often made with a blend of white fish, such as haddock, sole, and pollock. But Trader Joe's uses all Alaska pollock in the nuggets, which are breaded in wheat flour before they're fried.