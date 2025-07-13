If You're Pairing Nuts With Bourbon, Keep This Advice In Mind

Spiced nuts are a great way to incorporate even more flavors to complement a bourbon cocktail. You may already be using your microwave to get perfectly roasted nuts. Next time, though, try coating the nuts with some oil or butter, and add warming spices like cinnamon, allspice, or nutmeg. Bourbon cocktails like a Manhattan or Old Fashioned typically call for Angostura bitters, which has those warm notes as well, reinforcing the flavors across both the snack and the drink.

For an even fuller flavor expression between nuts and bourbon, try adding candied bacon to a mix of sweet and salty pecans. The smoky bacon fat will help mellow the harshness of the alcohol and help the bourbon's vanilla and caramel coat the tongue. But if you're all about the heat, lean in and upgrade your mixed nuts with spicy Tajín.

If you're curious about Owen Han's favored pairing for bourbon, he recommends moving beyond nuts. "You have to go salty and savory which for me means fried chicken, hands down," he says. "The crispy, salty skin and juicy meat pair so well with bourbon's sweet, smoky notes." In this case, chicken fat works just as well as bacon to tame the bourbon. Han also says, "The bourbon cuts through the richness, making each bite and sip feel like a reset." Proving his theory, Han made a recipe for mini chicken and waffle sliders to pair with The Cocktail Collection's Bulleit Old Fashioned, which you can find on his Instagram. For more great combos, see this list of the best snacks to pair with bourbon.