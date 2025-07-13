The Mistake Too Many People Make When Cooking With Peanut Butter

Whether smooth or chunky, peanut butter is one of those kitchen staples that shows up in 94% of pantries in the United States (via The Food Institute). You can spread it on a piece of toast, blend it into your morning banana smoothie, or use it to make a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich when nostalgia kicks in. But, this popular spread or food paste, if you prefer, has many uses beyond just being scooped straight from the jar, as it also makes its way into countless cooked recipes.

Creamy curry chicken, delicious vegetable stir-fries, or soft and chewy peanut butter cookies are just a few delicious ways to work peanut butter into your cooking. However, cooking it at a high temperature is most probably one of the peanut butter mistakes you need to stop making. This is because peanut butter has a low smoke point — which is basically its heat resistance — and this essentially means it can't withstand high temperatures without breaking down or producing an unpleasant smell or taste.

For those wondering, this parameter represents the temperature at which an oil or fat stops shimmering and begins to burn. So, unlike peanut oil, which has a high smoke point of around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, peanut butter can burn around much lower temperatures — at approximately 225 degrees Fahrenheit, give or take, depending on factors like heat source and cooking duration. And this doesn't change regardless of which of the best and worst brands of natural peanut butter you pick.