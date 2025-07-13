How Thick Should Homemade Potato Skins Be?

Who doesn't love a loaded potato skin? These popular appetizers are so full of flavor and texture that you can find them on just about every happy hour menu (which restaurant actually started the craze is a hotly debated topic). They are incredibly easy to make at home so you can recreate that delicious experience whenever you want without having to leave the house. If you're a fan of these tasty snacks, you've probably had many different versions and learned they are not all created the same. Some chefs scoop out too much potato, leaving the skins too thin. Others barely scoop out any, leaving you a thick mouthful of potato with not enough toppings. Which makes us wonder, how much potato should you scoop out to get the perfect thickness for homemade potato skins?

While everyone has their personal preference for how much potato they like in their loaded skins, if you remove enough potato to leave a quarter-inch-thick skin you'll have an ideal potato-to-topping ratio. This thickness allows the skin to become crispy on the outside yet still leaves enough on the inside, so you get an even blend of flavors from both the potato and the added ingredients. Pro-tip: don't throw out that scooped-out portion of the potato. It's perfectly good and can be used in many ways, like mashed potatoes or as a shortcut for a rich and creamy potato leek soup.