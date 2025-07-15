These 15 Snacks And Foods Secretly Have Pork Hidden In Them

It turns out that pork is everywhere, hiding in various forms. The food industry uses pork-derived gelatin, most often associated with jello or marshmallows, to create a thick, springy texture or as a binder. Lard is sometimes used as shortening in baked goods or mixes instead of oil or other fats. Rennet, an enzyme from animals' stomachs, is used in cheese production to curdle milk into solids, and L-cysteine, an amino acid derived from various animal sources, is often used as a dough conditioner in baked goods. Plain old pork flavoring, too, can be found in food items that sound meat-free.

But for vegetarians, vegans, people with allergies, or those who keep Halal or Kosher, the porkiness of our food universe isn't anything new. These nutrition label vets have devoted entire subreddits to sleuthing out hidden pork in processed foods, so that those who abstain can eat freely. For many, keeping Halal or Kosher is a way to adhere to deeply held values and remain a part of a spiritual community. For some, it could be a post-childhood commitment to veganism after having their world rocked by the 1994 classic "Babe." And for others, avoiding pork could mean the simple difference between sickness and health. Regardless of the reasons people don't eat pork, we've put together a guide to hidden pig in the most unexpected of snacks and treats.