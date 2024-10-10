Gelatin Is Key To Making Homemade Ice Cream With A Luxurious Texture

Preparing ice cream at home is the closest some of us get to making actual magic. But even if you've explored every way you can make ice cream (even without a machine), you may still wish your scoops were creamier — because no matter how delicious the flavor, ice cream can be ruined by an unpleasantly grainy texture. Ice cream should be luxurious like the stuff from the scoop shop, but the truth is there's a secret to the commercial stuff.

Many mass produced ice creams rely on ingredients you may not find in homemade recipes — in particular, stabilizers and emulsifiers. This is in part because as ice cream moves between cold freezers and warmer temperatures in transit, the ice crystals that are so critical to ice cream's smooth mouthfeel will grow (this is one result of a phenomenon known as heat shock). When these crystals become so large that the human tongue can detect them, we perceive the ice cream as gritty. Home machines are at a disadvantage from the start, as they lack the speed to create crystals as small as their commercial counterparts, but you can take a page from the professional playbook.

Big brands use these added ingredients to help develop and maintain optimal creaminess, which you may find on the label in the form of locust bean, xanthan, or guar gums (among others). And while you may not have these less common ingredients on hand, there is another option that's perhaps a bit more familiar — gelatin.