These Rice Krispies Treats Prove The Desserts Don't Have To Be Square

There are few foods that conjure up childhood wonders like good old-fashioned Rice Krispies treats. As easy to make as melting butter in a pan and stirring in the classic cereal, these simple, perennial favorites appeal to all ages for their sweet gooey crunch and nostalgic vibes. Rice Krispies treats were initially invented by two Kellogg's cereal recipe testers all the way back in 1939 as a way to get people eating more Rice Krispies cereal. As the story goes, a chapter of Camp Fire Girls, an American outdoor leadership program, was looking for a fundraiser idea. They tried selling the new homemade Rice Krispies treats door to door and they were a huge success. So much so that starting in 1941, the recipe for the treats was printed on the side of Rice Krispies cereal boxes — just as it still is today.

But the story for Rice Krispies treats doesn't end at the humble square (though that was their original name — Marshmallow Squares). By using a little imagination (and perhaps some food coloring and extra mix-ins), Rice Krispies treats can be transformed into a variety of fun shapes that are sure to delight at gatherings the whole year through.