What Is The Absolute Most Expensive Gordon Ramsay Restaurant?
Gordon Ramsay isn't just a TV chef; he's quite the restaurant magnate. Ramsay owns more than 80 of them, and while many are in the United Kingdom and United States, his empire spans the globe from France to Dubai, Singapore, and China. But which of those 80-something restaurants costs the most for a meal?
By comparing the tasting menu prices, it seems that the priciest Ramsay joint is his eponymous Gordon Ramsay Restaurant in London, which wields three Michelin Stars. Here, the Prestige Menu runs £210 ($286) per person for six courses, or £240 ($327) if you decide to add the cheese course. While the menu inevitably changes, if you visit in summer you may get dishes like langoustine and salmon ravioli, a 100-day aged Blue Grey steak (that's the name of the cattle breed, known for its refined flavor; it doesn't refer to extremely rare blue steak), or a pecan praline for dessert.
Of course, that hefty price tag doesn't include wine; while wine pairing prices aren't listed, the prices at nearby Ramsay restaurant Petrus suggest that you'd pay around £200 ($273) per person and potentially more for a premium option. Oh, and if you're not satisfied with a meal that falls below £1,000 ($1364) for two people, there's an option here that's more expensive still: the Carte Blanche menu, in which the restaurant's chef de cuisine creates a bespoke menu for £260 ($355). That's understandably out of the price range of many people, but don't worry: You can also try the restaurant for a cool £125 ($171) if you opt for a three-course lunch.
The runners up
Despite his fine dining reputation, there are relatively few contenders for the title of most expensive Gordon Ramsay restaurant, as much of his portfolio consists of casual chains like Street Pizza and Street Burger. While £18 ($25) for a burger, £20 ($27) for pizza, or even £44 ($60) for steak (at his bistro-chain Bread Street) isn't cheap, his fine dining establishments (and especially his Michelin-starred restaurants) command far higher prices.
Aside from Gordon Ramsay Restaurant in London, Ramsay has just one other restaurant where the tasting menu cracks the $250 mark: The oh-so-French Le Pressoir d'Argent in Bordeaux. Here, the seven-course Heritage Menu costs €235 ($275) if you don't opt for extra cheese courses. For slightly more affordable Michelin-starred food, you may want to look at Ramsay's Au Trianon in Versailles, France, with a €199 ($234) tasting menu, or Restaurant 1890 in London, which asks £175 ($239) for eight courses. Over at Michelin-starred Petrus, also in London, you'll throw down £190 ($259) for the fanciest tasting menu.
Finally, a few of Ramsay's non-Michelin spots compete with these prices: Upscale pan-Asian restaurant Lucky Cat asks for a maximum of £130 ($177) for a tasting menu, while the most expensive menu at his hybrid British-French spot Savoy Grill goes up to a pricier £175 ($239). Finally, Ramsay's priciest chain is easily Gordon Ramsay steak: It offers a $199 tasting menu at its Vegas location, although other locations like Baltimore stick to cheaper à la carte menus.