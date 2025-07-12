Here's Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering The Fish And Chips At Cheesecake Factory

There's hardly such a thing as a terrible restaurant — in most cases, certain menu options are just better than others. For instance, the beet and avocado salad and the spicy shrimp pasta top Chowhound's ranking of Cheesecake Factory's best and worst dishes, but one meal really stuck out as one to avoid at all costs. And sadly, it was the classic fish and chips. Unlike some other menu items, they lack flavor and texture. Instead of the crispy coating you'd expect on this iconic British street food, the exterior leaves much to be desired, as it's often soggy by the time it makes the short trip from the kitchen to your table.

Luckily, the good news about their fish and chips is, like just about everything on the Cheesecake Factory menu, the battered fish is most likely prepared in-house and not reheated from frozen. But unfortunately, the flavorless batter doesn't bring enough to the mild-tasting white fish to make it worth ordering. It's entirely possible that seafood just isn't their strong point, given that Chowhound also ranked the fried shrimp as one of the chain's worst dishes.